(Bloomberg) -- GSK Plc’s newly authorized vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus provides protection across two seasons, potentially giving the UK drugmaker an edge over rivals.

The shot for older adults, which was cleared by US regulators in May, demonstrated cumulative efficacy of 67.2% over two winters against the virus in follow-up data from the company’s trials, GSK said in a statement Wednesday.

The results mean the vaccine may only need to be administered every other year, easing the burden on people and potentially increasing the commercial opportunity for GSK.

The data comes as a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel is set to decide Wednesday on what recommendations should be attached to GSK’s shot, as well as another vaccine for older adults from Pfizer Inc. GSK will present the two-season data at the meeting, the company said, along with results from trials looking at co-administration of the shot with influenza vaccines.

The panel is expected to provide guidelines on what age the vaccines should be given from and consider their cost effectiveness. Both companies conducted trials in adults aged 60 and over.

The approval of the RSV vaccines this year capped a 60-year search for shots against the virus, and the market is attracting multiple pharma companies that could generate as much as $10 billion in sales for the older adult population by 2032. There have also been medical breakthroughs in the virus for babies.

GSK’s trial also looked at the effectiveness of the shot following an annual vaccination schedule. Efficacy after a yearly shot was 67.1%, almost identical to two-season efficacy, suggesting “revaccination after 12 months does not appear to confer additional benefit for the overall population,” the company said.

The RSV season runs from about October to March in the northern hemisphere and affects tens of millions of people every year. It causes the most serious disease and highest number of deaths in babies and older adults. Against severe disease, the new data from GSK found the shot demonstrated higher efficacy, of 78.8%, over two seasons.

Prior to splitting off its consumer business last year, GSK cited RSV among its major growth drivers for the standalone vaccines and pharma business, with sales potential of more than £3 billion ($3.8 billion) annually.

