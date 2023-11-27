(Bloomberg) -- GSK Plc said its antibody drug Blenrep, which had its US clearance revoked last year, helped patients live longer without their blood cancer worsening in a late-stage study.

Volunteers taking the medicine with two other older ones fared better than a control group taking a standard regimen for a form of myeloma that returned after initial treatment, GSK said in a statement.

Blenrep is part of GSK’s push in cancer treatments but it suffered a setback last year when US regulators withdrew its clearance after a clinical trial failure.

The results announced Monday came from an intermediate analysis after the study was unblinded early on the advice of a monitoring panel.

Overall survival, a key efficacy measure, showed a “strong and clinically meaningful trend,” the UK drugmaker said, and the study will continue for a final analysis.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.