(Bloomberg) -- GSK Plc said more data on its Jemperli endometrial cancer drug suggest it may be beneficial for a broader set of patients, findings the UK drugmaker expects US regulators will accept for review as its seeks to broaden the use of the medicine.

Jemperli, when combined with chemotherapy, improved overall survival by more than 16 months, meeting a main goal of a late-stage trial dubbed RUBY, the UK drugmaker said in a statement on Saturday. It also reduced the risk of disease progression and improved progression-free survival when combined with another GSK cancer therapy, Zejula.

GSK, which presented the results at a Society of Gynecologic Oncology meeting, expects the US Food and Drug Administration to accept a submission of part of the trial data seeking expanded use of the drug in the first half of the year.

GSK has invested heavily in the drug and is seeking to eventually show it could be used to treat several types of cancer. Endometrial cancer is found in the inner lining of women’s uterus and approximately 417,000 new cases are reported each year worldwide.

