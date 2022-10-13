(Bloomberg) -- GSK Plc said its vaccine targeting a potentially dangerous lung infection was 83% effective in older adults, paving the way for the UK drugmaker to seek regulatory clearance this year.

The experimental shot against respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, protected volunteers against a disease that causes hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations each year in a key trial. GSK said it plans to submit it for approval in the second half.

After eluding scientists for decades, an RSV vaccine is now within reach for several drugmakers. Pfizer Inc. said in August that a rival product hit its main goal of preventing symptoms in a large trial, putting it on track for review and approval around the same time as GSK’s.

Details on both vaccines will be presented at a medical conference this month, bringing “more insight on how these two candidates stack up next to each other,” Susie Jana, an analyst at Shore Capital, wrote in a note to clients. “But irrespective of this, these data are hugely positive for GSK.”

The market potential could be more than £3 billion ($3.3 billion), according to Jana, who said GSK had called the vaccine’s potential “Shingrix-like” in reference to its blockbuster shingles inoculation.

“RSV remains one of the major infectious diseases without a vaccine, despite over 60 years of research,” Tony Wood, GSK’s chief scientific officer, said in a statement.

The vaccine was well tolerated, with side effects like fatigue and headache. Efficacy against severe RSV was 94%, GSK said. The stock rose as much as 1.8% in London trading before declining in step with the broader market.

(Updates with analyst comment in fourth paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.