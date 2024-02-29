(Bloomberg) -- GSK Plc settled a US lawsuit set to start in California over the UK drugmaker’s blockbuster heartburn medication Zantac, the second such agreement this month.

The company said it had reached a confidential settlement with claimants listed as Boyd/Steenvoord, resolving a case that was due to begin trial in California state court on April 2.

Former Zantac users who have sued GSK and other companies claim the drug’s active ingredient, ranitidine, degraded and turned into a potential carcinogen called NDMA under some conditions. The companies deny these claims.

The settlement “reflects the company’s desire to avoid the distraction related to protracted litigation,” GSK said.

