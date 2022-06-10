(Bloomberg) -- GSK Plc said its vaccine targeting a respiratory virus that causes hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations in older adults each year delivered positive results in a trial, a boost for the drugmaker as it prepares to split with its consumer-health unit.

The shot against respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, surpassed its primary goal in the study without safety concerns, the company said in a statement Friday. GSK said it expects to file with regulators in the second half of the year.

The results could mark a turning point in the hunt for an RSV vaccine, a goal that has eluded scientists for decades. Other drugmakers including Pfizer Inc. and Johnson & Johnson are also pursuing shots against the virus, a potential multibillion-dollar market opportunity.

They’re also being unveiled just a month before GSK plans to spin off its Haleon consumer business in what’s expected to be the biggest listing in London in a decade, and could help ease lingering concerns about the company’s pipeline.

After activist investor Elliott Investment Management disclosed a stake in GSK last year, the drugmaker has come under pressure to boost its pipeline of drugs under development.

RSV is a common virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but it can pose a serious threat, especially to young children and the elderly. The company last year pointed to estimates showing that RSV-associated lower respiratory tract-diseases cause about 360,000 hospitalizations and 24,000 deaths in older adults annually in developed countries.

The news Friday follows a setback earlier this year when GSK stopped RSV vaccine trials in pregnant women due to potential risks.

