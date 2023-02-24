(Bloomberg) -- Haleon Plc, the consumer health business spun out of GSK Plc last year, is exploring a divestiture of its ChapStick lip balm brand, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The company is working with advisers on a potential sale of the business that could fetch about $600 million, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. Deliberations are at an early stage and the scope of the divestiture could change, they said.

A representative for Haleon declined to comment.

Haleon separated from the pharmaceutical giant in July. Its shares have risen 6% since then, giving it a market value of 30 billion pounds ($36 billion).

GSK still owns about 13% of Haleon’s shares, though Pfizer Inc. with a 32% stake is the company’s largest shareholder, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Haleon owns brands such as Centrum, Emergen-C, Tums and Advil. It’s also in the early stages of studying large potential deals to bulk up its brand portfolio, which might include combining with Sanofi’s $30 billion consumer-health operations, Bloomberg News reported in January.

