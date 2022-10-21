(Bloomberg) -- GSK Plc’s Pakistan unit has reduced manufacturing the widely used painkiller Panadol amid a looming health emergency after the floods.

The rapid increase in paracetamol raw material prices makes it unsustainable to manufacture on negative margins and a force majeure has been declared, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Ltd. said in a notice to the stock exchange. The government, which regulates medicine prices, has not allowed an increase despite several appeals.

The decision is a setback for Pakistan, which is dealing with the aftermath of floods that inundated a third of the South Asian nation and affected 33 million people. Malaria and other water-based diseases is the next crisis, climate change minister Sherry Rehman said in an interview to Bloomberg TV this month.

Pakistan has seen multiple foreign companies exit because of government oversight and governance issues in recent years. GSK also came in the spotlight last month after authorities raided one of its warehouses on suspicion of hoarding during the climate-induced crisis. The company denied the allegations.

GSK has reduced production while many other brands in the pain relief category have shut production, the company said in a statement. Pharmacies in the commercial hub Karachi are out of stock or giving customers limited amount of Panadol.

“We are one of the few multinational companies left operating in the country,” the company said in the statement on Friday. “The situation is now beyond our control.”

GSK produced about 5.4 million tablets of Panadol in the last twelve months and ensured continuous supplies despite incurring heavy financial losses, it said. The company is open to resuming supplies after the government approves price increases to cover the impact of raw materials, it added.

