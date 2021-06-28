Florida Lawmaker Seeks Condo Rules Review in Wake of Collapse
Florida state Senator Jason Pizzo said state and county governments need to closely review condo association rules and regulations after the tragic collapse in Surfside.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Florida state Senator Jason Pizzo said state and county governments need to closely review condo association rules and regulations after the tragic collapse in Surfside.
Demand for rental properties in the Greater Toronto Area is showing signs of a slow recovery after suffering a severe blow from COVID-19, a new report showed.
CIBC Deputy Chief Economist Benjamin Tal is urging the Bank of Canada to take a slow and steady approach to raising interest rates in order to avoid wreaking havoc on mortgage debt-laden Canadian households.
Office vacancies in downtown Toronto, Canada’s financial capital, rose to their highest point since 2008 as the era of remote work prompts companies to question their long-term needs for space.
The commercial real estate company says the pace of office vacancy increases eased in every major Canadian city in the second quarter and industrial demand picked up.
7h ago
BNN Bloomberg,
Demand for rental properties in the Greater Toronto Area is showing signs of a slow recovery after suffering a severe blow from COVID-19, a new report showed.
The average rental rate per square foot in the GTA for all property types rose to $1,999 in May, up $22 from the previous month, according to data by Bullpen Research & Consulting and TorontoRentals.com. Rental rates in the city rose 2.2 per cent since January to $2.80, the report said.
The increase indicates rates may have hit a bottom in the first quarter of 2021 following the sharp declines seen throughout 2020 due to the pandemic. Monthly rents were still down in May by 11.4 per cent year-over-year.
The average monthly rent for condos in the GTA increased 1.7 per cent month-over-month to $2,109, according to Bullpen Research. Rental apartments remained steady, seeing only a 0.3 per cent monthly increase to $1,900 while monthly rental rates for single-family homes rose by 1.3 per cent month-over-month to $2,859.
The report said Toronto may be only two to three months away from experiencing the strong lease-up activity currently seen in other large American cities including New York, San Francisco and Chicago.
“With Toronto entering the next stage of COVID-19 reopening, tenants will be reminded of the benefits of a centrally located apartment or condominium rental, as patios fill up and boutique retail shops open,” said Ben Myers, president of Bullpen Research, in a statement.
Bullpen forecasts GTA rental rates will grow by 12 to 14 per cent next year as COVID-19 restrictions continue to be lifted.