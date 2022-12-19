Top Stories
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
-
4:15
How generation Z should prepare their finances for 2023
-
5:32
Experts share tips for young Canadians finding themselves in debt for the first time
-
7:36
Grocery shoplifting on the rise in Canada amid inflation, industry insiders say
-
6:32
Larry Berman: Outlook for 2023 is more of the same to start, but an investable low is likely
-
5:58
4 key dates for investors to mark in their 2023 calendars
-
6:04
What products will be affected by Canada’s single-use plastics ban?
-
Dec 19
Number of job vacancies down in the third quarter: Statistics Canada5:06
Number of job vacancies down in the third quarter: Statistics Canada
Statistics Canada says the number of job vacancies fell in the third quarter after reaching a record high in the second quarter.
Dec 194:18
Foodtastic to buy healthy fast food restaurant chain Freshii for $74.4M
Foodtastic has signed a deal to buy healthy fast food restaurant chain Freshii for $74.4 million.
Dec 13
How advisors and investors should prepare for 2023
The year ahead, however, is when the rubber hits the road. How consumers respond to cost-of-living challenges and how that affects corporate profits will be a key determinant of investment returns in 2023, according to Canada Life Investment Management’s upcoming 2023 Market Outlook report.
Presented by:
Top Picks
3h ago13:48
The Daily Chase: Recession fears weigh on investors; Magna to buy Veoneer for US$1.5B
North America's major stock indices closed lower for a fourth straight session on Monday as concerns over a looming recession topped optimism for a year-end rally.
-
Dec 19
Twitter users vote for Elon Musk to step down as CEO3:28
Twitter users vote for Elon Musk to step down as CEO
Twitter users voted for Elon Musk to step down from his role as head of the social platform in a poll the billionaire entrepreneur said he would respect, a sharp rebuke of his chaotic tenure less than two months since he took over.
-
Dec 190:50
Binance U.S. to buy bankrupt Voyager Digital's assets for US$1B
Binance U.S. will buy Voyager Digital's assets out of bankruptcy in a deal worth US$1.022 billion.
-
18h ago4:40
Porter looks to attract a new customer base with countrywide route expansion
As some Canadian airlines look to cut costs and lower ticket prices, Porter Airlines is catering to a more premium economy experience.
-
17h ago
SBF sent back to Bahamian jail after catching lawyer off guard with U.S. extradition plan2:45
SBF sent back to Bahamian jail after catching lawyer off guard with U.S. extradition plan
FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s preparations to be extradited to the U.S. have hit an abrupt and confusing snag in a Bahamas courtroom.
-
19h ago6:32
Disney closes at lowest since 2020 after tepid 'Avatar' debut
Walt Disney Co. fell on Monday, with the media company extending a lengthy selloff that took the stock to a more than two-year low.
-
17h ago1:55
Teck to sell closed Quintette mine to Conuma Resources for $120M, plus royalties
Teck Resources Limited says it has reached a deal to sell its closed Quintette steelmaking coal mine in northeast British Columbia to Conuma Resources Ltd.
-
20h ago8:56
Canada goes after US$26M in assets from Russian oligarch Abramovich
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government intends to seize US$26 million in sanctioned assets from Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, with proceeds from their forfeiture used to help reconstruct Ukraine and compensate victims of the war.
-
Dec 163:42
What mortgage brokers are seeing following Bank of Canada’s final 2022 hike
Following this months interest rate hike from the Bank of Canada, some mortgage brokers say variable rate products are still popular despite the risk of further increases.
-
Dec 15
High travel demand and ticket prices narrow Transat losses in Q41:39
High travel demand and ticket prices narrow Transat losses in Q4
Travel company Transat A.T. Inc. closed a challenging year on a high as it set sights on a continued recovery for air travel next year with high prices and even higher demand.