(Bloomberg) -- Venezuelan National Assembly President Juan Guaido again said that he’ll return home in the coming days and called for supporters to take to the streets to join him in ousting President Nicolas Maduro, who much of the world now considers illegitimate.

“I announce my return to the country and call on marches across the country for Monday and Tuesday,” Guaido said on Twitter late Saturday. “We call on people to be attentive to the next steps that we’ll announce.”

He hasn’t said when when, or how, he intends to return. Guaido, who laid his claim as rival president on the grounds that Maduro won a new term in fraudulent elections last year, secretly left Venezuela last month in violation of a travel ban.

He has since overseen a failed attempt to push food and medicine across the border, met with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence in Bogota, then traveled to Brazil, Paraguay, Argentina and Ecuador to meet with the leaders of those countries who are backing his push to depose Maduro and organize free and fair elections.

While Guaido has said he needs to return to lead the resistance from the ground, he runs the risk of being detained just as his political mentor Leopoldo Lopez was in 2014 when he called for street protests to oust the government.

While the 35-year-old opposition leader had received an invitation to visit Peru as part of the regional tour, he told reporters in Ecuador on Saturday he would instead return home.

Since taking an oath in front of supporters on Jan. 23, Guaido has received the backing of more than 50 countries. A quick flip of the military hasn’t materialized, but the U.S. has doubled down on financial and oil sanctions that will crimp Maduro’s access to hard currency.

The socialist regime has kept the political backing from allies like Russia, China and Turkey but any future financial support from those countries remains a major question mark and will be key to Maduro’s staying power.

