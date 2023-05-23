(Bloomberg) --

Super Typhoon Mawar is just hours from raking Guam with some of the strongest winds to rip through the Pacific this year. Mawar will be a high-end Category 4 or even a Category 5 typhoon as it sweeps past the US territory in the next day.

Top winds could reach 155 to 161 miles per hour as it passes the islands, according to a forecast from the US Joint Typhoon Warning Center. Category 5, the strongest on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, starts at 157 mph. Gusts could reach 170 mph, the National Weather Service said.

“Mawar continues to intensify on approach to Guam,” the National Weather Service said. “Passage very near or directly over Guam as a Category 4 typhoon on Wednesday is looking increasingly likely.”

Anyone in a storm surge zone is being told to leave their homes now. As much as 15 inches of rain could fall, according to a statement from Guam’s Governor Lou Leon Guerrero.

The territory has opened 12 emergency shelters.

Whether it makes it all the way of to Category 5 or a high-end Category 4 this storm is about to do a tremendous amount of damage.

In other weather news today:

Japan: Eastern and Western Japan have a 40% chance of above-normal temperatures from June through August, the Japan Meteorological Agency said in a forecast.

Australia: El Niño watch indicates there is an increased risk of an event occurring this year, at least double the usual chance, Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology said in a statement.

Europe: Dry and cooler-than-normal conditions are expected across much of northern Europe later this week, before temperatures recover next week, according to forecaster Maxar Technologies.

