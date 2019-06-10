(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court turned away an appeal from one of the 40 inmates still being held at Guantanamo Bay, refusing to question the government’s power to continue to hold people there without criminal charges.

The inmate, Moath Hamza Ahmed al-Alwi, has been held at the U.S. naval base in Cuba for more than 17 years since being captured in Pakistan, near the border of Afghanistan. He argued that the government’s power to detain people as enemy combatants has expired given that hostilities in the region have largely subsided.

“The court should set limits on perpetual military detention,” al-Alwi argued in his appeal.

The case centered on the reach of a 2001 law that authorized military force against al-Qaeda and its supporters after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The Supreme Court ruled in 2004 that the measure authorizes the the president to detain enemy combatants as long as the conflict lasts.

The Trump administration urged the Supreme Court to reject the appeal, saying the U.S. remains engaged in hostilities against al-Qaeda and the Taliban.

“The risk that a combatant will return to the battlefield lasts as long as active hostilities remain ongoing,” the administration contended in court papers.

Al-Alwi, who is Yemeni, has admitted he trained at a Taliban-affiliated camp and then fought for the Taliban under the command of a high-level al-Qaeda leader, according to the government.

The case is al-Alwi v. Trump, 18-740.

