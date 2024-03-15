(Bloomberg) -- Guatemala’s new leader is seeking billions of dollars in US investment after Washington helped him defeat a powerful alliance of “malign actors” who schemed to keep him out of office.

President Bernardo Arevalo, who was inaugurated in January, said the funds can help stem the recent surge in migration, which is one of the biggest issues in this year’s US presidential election.

Speaking in an interview at the national palace in Guatemala City, Arevalo said his administration has been in contact with US Vice President Kamala Harris to accelerate investment pledges from major US companies. Walmart Inc., Target Corp., Gap Inc. and Visa Inc. are among the businesses that have said they’ll boost investment in Central America’s biggest economy.

Arevalo said he wants to pass laws to make the country more attractive to foreign investors, boost spending on ports and highways, and channel investment to the rural areas that generate waves of migration. Nearly a quarter of a million Guatemalans were detained at the US border over the last fiscal year, the most from anywhere except Mexico and Venezuela, with many coming from impoverished and abandoned regions in the countryside.

The country was the biggest source of migration to the US after Mexico.

“We have almost 20% of our population living in the US, with a constant flow from certain parts of the country,” Arevalo said. “Without any way to secure their future, people start to leave.”

Guatemala’s debt levels of less than 30% of gross domestic product allow it to take on large projects with backing from multilateral lenders, he said. The government is in talks with the World Bank to finance construction of a metro in the capital city, he added.

“Guatemala has very good macroeconomic indicators, but those indicators haven’t helped foment development that brings wellbeing to the whole population,” he said. “Our goal is to maintain those advantages, but also use them to bring benefits to the population.”

Bribery and Corruption

The administration of US President Joe Biden and the European Union backed Arevalo during repeated attempts by prosecutors to overturn his landslide win in the Aug. 20 election on an anti-corruption ticket. The US blamed “malign actors who undermine Guatemala’s rule of law” and imposed sanctions on nearly 300 Guatemalan officials, including private sector leaders and more than 100 members of congress.

Arevalo said this international support as well as local street protests were key to allowing him to take office. Prosecutors still have multiple legal cases outstanding against him and his party, which threaten to hamper his 2024-2028 presidency.

The government’s crackdown on corruption will improve the business climate in a country where entrepreneurs have often had to pay bribes to operate, he said. Arevalo created a national anti-corruption committee and has eliminated hundreds of government positions suspected of corruption.

“People need to see that the public administration leads to improvements,” Arevalo said. “It’s clear to us that fighting corruption is urgent.”

The government is in talks with lawmakers to approve new antitrust laws to rein in the power of monopolies and cartels. That will spur competition and level the playing field for private companies, he said.

