Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei Says He Has Covid-19

(Bloomberg) -- Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday night, he told local radio station Sonora on Friday morning.

Giammattei will give more details about his symptoms later, in a national address, he said. Guatemala has reported 83,664 total cases of the novel coronavirus and 3,036 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

