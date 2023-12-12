(Bloomberg) -- Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei said a peaceful transition of power will take place on Jan. 14 as he seeks to calm fears as prosecutors probe this year’s election results.

“I maintain the firm willingness of the government to ensuring the republican principal of alternation in power,” Giammattei said in a statement. The government has held transition meetings and invited heads of state to the inaugural ceremonyb, he said.

Prosecutors on Friday cast doubt over the inauguration of Bernardo Arevalo, claiming the results of the this year’s presidential election should be annulled due to a series of irregularities. The case was criticized by the US, which imposed sanctions on nearly 300 Guatemalans Monday for undermining the rule of law.

On Tuesday, a bipartisan group of US senators issued a statement calling prosecutors’ attempts to overturn the election “is a threat to Guatemala’s democracy.”

Giammattei said such criticisms “violate national sovereignty” and harm bilateral relations between the US and Guatemala.

