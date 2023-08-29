You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
-
Canada likely sitting on the largest housing bubble of all time: Strategist
-
Decades of policy failures spurred Canada's housing crisis: Former deputy PM
-
Software stocks to benefit from AI: Expert
-
Quebec company buys private island with chalet to boost employee happiness
-
Experts react to Q3 earnings from TD, RBC
-
Analyst picks health stocks poised to benefit from new technology
-
Aug 29
Rogers wins costs as court blasts 'unreasonable' antitrust czar
Rogers wins costs as court blasts 'unreasonable' antitrust czar
A court ordered Canada’s competition body to pay millions to Rogers Communications Inc., saying the country’s antitrust czar engaged in “unreasonable behavior” in its legal challenge of the company’s takeover of a rival.
3h ago
RBC upgrades Heineken less than 12 hours after cutting to sell
An analyst at RBC Capital Markets took the unusual step of reversing a call on the shares of Heineken NV in a span of less than 12 hours on Wednesday, first downgrading the stock and then raising it back to the original level.
11h ago
I’m seeing losses. Now what?
Unnerved by this year’s stock market correction? History shows that one of the best bear market strategies for long-term investors may be to ride it out.
2h ago
TSX recap: Index ticks higher on energy, tech and metals
Strength in energy, technology and battery metals stocks helped Canada's main stock index tick higher Wednesday, while U.S. stock markets also rose.
Aug 15
How to access BNN Bloomberg’s business coverage as Meta blocks news in Canada
You can continue to access our trusted content by visiting our digital platform directly, as well as downloading the BNN Bloomberg app, signing up for alerts on top business and financial markets stories, and more.
Aug 29
Black Montreal family removed from Air Canada flight alleges racial profiling
Black Montreal family removed from Air Canada flight alleges racial profiling
A Black Montreal family says they were victims of racial profiling when they were removed from a Florida-bound flight after telling staff their bags hadn't been loaded on the plane.
3h ago
Less than one in five federally funded charging stations are operational
More than 43,000 electric vehicle chargers have been funded over the last seven years under the federal government's two main EV infrastructure programs.
11h ago
Metro says tentative deal reached with striking grocery workers in Toronto
Metro Inc. says it has reached a tentative agreement with Unifor covering striking workers at 27 Metro grocery stores across the Greater Toronto Area.
Aug 29
These are the Canadian cities getting pro women’s hockey teams
These are the Canadian cities getting pro women’s hockey teams
The Professional Women’s Hockey League has announced it will begin its inaugural season in January 2024 with six teams based in Canadian and U.S. cities.
4h ago
From strikes to wildfire evacuations: How to manage a short-term income loss
Whether it's wildfire evacuations, a labour strike or an unexpected illness, experts say Canadians facing a short-term loss of income should navigate the disruption differently than a longer-term income loss such as a layoff.
3h ago
Four companies inch closer to realizing wind, hydrogen plans in Newfoundland
Four companies are one step closer to building wind-powered hydrogen and ammonia plants on the blustery island of Newfoundland as the province vies to become a key player in the nascent global hydrogen energy market.
Aug 29
Trans Mountain facing intense deadline pressure to finish pipeline on time: Documents
New documents suggest the Crown corporation behind the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is facing an uphill battle to finish the project on schedule in spite of mounting internal and external pressure to do so.
12h ago
Indigo hopes new store concept will win back customers after cyberattack, inflation
When Indigo Books & Music opens the doors to its forthcoming location in downtown Toronto's Well building this September, shoppers will immediately realize the space is more than a bookstore.
Aug 29
Infrastructure woes face B.C.'s Shuswap and Okanagan communities, hard hit by fires6:13
Infrastructure woes face B.C.'s Shuswap and Okanagan communities, hard hit by fires
Major infrastructure woes will confront both regions, including hundreds of downed power poles and cables.
Aug 24
TD Bank says it's cooperating with a U.S. justice department probe
Toronto-Dominion Bank says it’s been receiving inquiries from regulators and law enforcement about its compliance with anti-money-laundering rules, including requests related to a U.S. Department of Justice investigation.
9h ago
Trudeau to visit Indonesia, Singapore and India next week as Canada seeks trade deals
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is headed to Asia next week for a whirlwind tour of Indonesia, Singapore and India.