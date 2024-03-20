(Bloomberg) -- The European luxury industry faces a significant first-quarter slowdown, with Gucci-owner Kering SA’s sales warning considered a bad omen for the sector.

The French luxury company said sales at its flagship Gucci brand plunged 20% in the first three months of the year after a steeper-than-expected decline in the Asia-Pacific region.

While Kering has also battled with company specific issues as it navigates a brand identity turnaround, the warning signals a “rather worrying” trend for the industry, Citi analyst Thomas Chauvet said in a note.

The first half of 2024 is expected to be more difficult than the second against a tough comparison base and the continued slowdown in demand in Asia, Bloomberg Intelligence senior analyst Deborah Aitken said. High-end luxury heritage labels remain best placed to weather the downturn, while brands in the middle of strategic turnarounds like Kering, Burberry Group Plc and Salvatore Ferragamo SpA are at higher risk, she added.

With a recovery in China slow to materialize, Kering’s update raises further worries about the state of consumer spending and China’s economy, according to analysts at Vital Knowledge.

Though this isn’t being viewed as a negative call on China’s overall luxury market, Barclays analyst Carole Madjo remains cautious on brands with a similar profile to Gucci, she wrote in a note.

Kering shares slumped as much as 15% after the warning, dragging other luxury stocks lower. Hong Kong-traded Prada SpA slumped as much as 11%, before ending the day 2.3% lower. In Europe, Burberry lost as much as 6%, while Cartier-owner Richemont dropped 4.7%, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE slid 3.6% and Hermes International SCA fell 2.7%.

