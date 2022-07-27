(Bloomberg) -- Gucci continues to suffer from repeated Covid-19 lockdowns in China, where Kering SA’s biggest brand has a greater exposure than other luxury labels.

Sales at the Italian fashion brand rose 4% on a comparable basis during the second quarter, the fashion group said Wednesday. Analysts expected a 4.6% gain, according to a survey by Bloomberg. Strong performances in other key markets and by other labels helped the group record an uplift in interim sales and profit.

Gucci’s popularity has suffered among consumers since the pandemic struck. A great degree of uncertainty still remains when it comes to virus restrictions in China with Wuhan locking down one million residents amid a virus resurgence this week.

Kering said that “solid performances in retail around the world” and a “nascent rebound in tourism in Europe” more than offset the impact of China. Recurring operating income at Kering rose by more than a quarter to 2.82 billion euros ($2.85 billion) in the first half, compared to 2.68 billion euros analysts expected.

Saint Laurent, led by Francesca Bellettini, one of the few female CEOs in the industry, had the strongest revenue growth rate during the quarter among Kering’s top brands, up 31%.

The company said it had an “ongoing brand elevation strategy” for Gucci which still accounts for the lion’s share of the group’s profit. Last month, Kering presented plans for Gucci to reach annual sales of 15 billion euros in the next five years.

Despite the restrictions in China, Kering will continue to invest in that country, Chief Financial Officer Jean-Marc Duplaix told reporters in a call. Duplaix said up to 35% of the store network of Gucci in China was shut during April and May.

Duplaix also confirmed Gucci increased prices in all geographies early last month.

On Tuesday, LVMH posted sales and earnings that showed the appetite of luxury consumers is so far resilient to the rising inflation and worsening economic outlook.

Separately, Kering announced Jean Liu resigned from her board seat from today. She’d taken up that role two years ago.

Liu is the President of Didi Global Inc. which was fined last week $1.2 billion after a yearlong probe into the ride-hailing giant in China.

