(Bloomberg) -- Sales at Gucci rebounded in the first quarter amid a recovery for the luxury brand after the appeal of its flamboyant fashions waned last year.

Comparable sales jumped 25% at the Italian fashion house to 2.17 billion euros ($2.61 billion), owner Kering SA said in a statement Tuesday. Analysts had expected a 19% gain.

Gucci, which is marking its centenary this year, suffered more in 2020 than some of its luxury fashion peers. Shoppers judged the brand’s maximalist aesthetic to be out of step with the mood during the pandemic. Rival LVMH reported sales last week that also beat analysts’ estimates, sending its shares higher.

Kering’s Bottega Veneta and Yves Saint Laurent brands had comparable sales growth of 25% and 23%, respectively, in the first quarter, which also exceeded estimates. Bottega Veneta has been relying in part on so-called influencers to promote its products on social media.

Bottega Veneta had its best first quarter ever, Chief Financial Officer Jean-Marc Duplaix said during a call with reporters. Overall “we’re very satisfied with the start of this year,” he said.

On average in the first quarter, 17% of Kering’s stores were shut, with around 50% closed in Europe. That proportion increased this month with lockdowns in France and Italy, the CFO said.

Kering has been reducing Gucci’s reliance on wholesalers and instead favoring distribution via its own stores to better control its image and pricing.

