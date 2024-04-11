(Bloomberg) -- French luxury company Kering SA tapped a top executive from its better-performing rival — LVMH’s Louis Vuitton — to help turn around its struggling Gucci label.

Stefano Cantino, who most recently oversaw communication and image at Vuitton, will join Gucci from May 2 and report to Chief Executive Officer Jean-Francois Palus, the Italian fashion brand said in a statement Thursday.

In a memo to staff, Gucci said the nomination is part of its plan aimed at “rebuilding brand consideration, boosting desirability, enhancing quality and exclusivity of our products and experiences for our clients, with an orientation for long-term growth.”

Palus and Cantino will share responsibility for brand strategy, according to the statement.

Cantino spent more than five years at Louis Vuitton. Prior to that, he worked for more than two decades at Prada SpA, where he held marketing, commercial and communication positions.

