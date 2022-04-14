(Bloomberg) -- A prominent shareholder advisory firm said Thursday it supported a investor-led effort to remove Guess? Inc. co-founders Paul and Maurice Marciano from the board after sexual misconduct allegations at the apparel maker.

Legion Partners Asset Management, which owns a 2.5% stake in Guess, has been leading the effort to persuade investors to not re-elect the Marcianos, arguing a break from the brothers is needed after sexual assault and harassment allegations were leveled against Paul Marciano.

Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. said in a report Thursday that, while it may be impossible to corroborate the allegations against Paul Marciano, the company needs to distance itself from the brothers’ influence.

“There is a credible risk to the Guess brand posed by Paul Marciano’s continued involvement with the company, and the board has been unable to separate him from the company despite a growing chorus of public allegations of sexual misconduct,” ISS said in a report Thursday.

“Shareholders may have trouble separating the influence of the brothers and co-founders on the board’s actions and find that the prudent course of action is to withhold support for both Marcianos,” ISS said. It said the board’s 2018 investigation into the allegations was “insufficient” and not re-electing the Marcianos would “begin a clean break in this long and sordid thread in the company’s history.”

Representatives for Legion and Los Angeles-based Guess weren’t immediately available for comment.

Guess’s investigation into Paul Marciano’s behavior concluded that while many of the allegations against him couldn’t be corroborated, he had put himself in situations where such allegations might occur. Among the allegations were claims of “inappropriate comments and texts, and unwanted advances including kissing and groping,” the company said in a June filing.

Paul Marciano, who remains the company’s chief creative officer, and Guess reached non-confidential settlement agreements with five individuals totaling $500,000 to avoid “the cost of litigation and without admitting liability or fault,” the company said at the time.

Guess has said Legion’s claim that it “turned a blind eye” to the allegations are “demonstrably false,” and pointed to the board’s investigation into the matter.

ISS said the board’s handling of allegations against Paul Marciano “are a cause for concern.”

The advisory firm also took to task two other directors, Anthony Chidoni and Cynthia Livingston. It said shareholders may want to consider withholding support for Chidoni for his role in investigation. While there were also concerns about Livingston’s ties to Paul Marciano, support for her on the board was warranted, ISS said.

(Corrects Legion’s stake in Guess in the second paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.