(Bloomberg) -- Todd Boehly, the former president of Guggenheim Partners, has sold his stake in the investment house and left its board, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Boehly, 45, left Guggenheim in 2015 to found Eldridge Industries LLC, a closely-held investment firm with stakes in entertainment, finance, insurance and real estate assets. He’s the firm’s chairman and chief executive officer. He couldn’t be reached for comment.

Boehly remains a minority owner of Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers, which is majority owned by Guggenheim Partners CEO Mark Walter.

A spokesman for Guggenheim, which oversaw more than $265 billion in assets as of March 31, declined to comment.

