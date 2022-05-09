(Bloomberg) -- The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum erased the Sackler family name from the institution, the latest museum to cut ties with the clan, which made billions selling opioids and contributed to a staggering public health crisis in the U.S.

The Guggenheim’s Center for Arts Education dropped “Sackler” at the beginning of its name in recent weeks, according to web archives that show it listed as recently as April 28. It was removed on or before May 4, the records show.

“The Guggenheim and the Mortimer D. Sackler family have agreed to rename the arts education center,” spokeswoman Sara Fox said in a statement. “We believe this decision is in the best interest of the museum and the vital work it does.”

For decades, the Sacklers were leading figures in global philanthropy, fueled by profits from their company Purdue Pharma, which produced the blockbuster painkiller OxyContin. But in recent years they’ve become the public face of the opioid crisis, sparking backlash against organizations including the Met and the Louvre, which had their name emblazoned across some of their most high profile exhibits.

The Guggenheim was the target of protests, including a “die in” from P.A.I.N., which was founded by artist Nan Goldin. During the performative protests, the organization littered the ground with pill bottles and people laid down as if dead. Others held banners on each level of the Guggenheim’s famous rotunda, declaring “200 Dead Each Day.”

Artnet reported the news of the Guggenheim’s removal earlier.

In December the Metropolitan Museum of Art stripped the Sackler name from some exhibition spaces, including the wing that houses the Temple of Dendur.

In September, a U.S. bankruptcy judge approved Purdue’s plan to resolve thousands of opioid lawsuits that drove it to insolvency. As part of the most recent iteration of the settlement, which hasn’t taken effect and is currently being appealed, the family members have agreed to pay as much as $6 billion and allow U.S. Institutions remove their names from buildings, programs and scholarships.

The Sacklers, whose fortune is estimated at $11 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, are not themselves the subject of the bankruptcy proceedings involving Purdue Pharma, although some members of the family are named alongside the company in the civil lawsuits. In exchange, they will receive lifetime immunity from civil liability over their role in the opioid crisis.

