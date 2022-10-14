(Bloomberg) -- The Arctic needs $1 trillion to build infrastructure including hydroelectric projects that may help Europe and North America reduce reliance on coal and other fossil fuels, said Guggenheim Partners’ Scott Minerd.

Governments on both continents should look to the example of Norway, which used its water resources to become one of Europe’s top exporters of clean energy via undersea cables, Guggenheim’s global chief investment officer said Friday on the sidelines of an Arctic Circle conference in Reykjavik, Iceland.

“Could something similar be done between Greenland and North America?” Minerd said. Such clean-power projects “would be useful to American utilities, which could then get rid of their fossil fuel production.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been a catalyst for soaring costs for oil, gas and electricity in Europe, making energy security one of the most salient issues on both sides of the Atlantic this year. Shortly before the war began, Russia and China also alarmed some western leaders with a pledge to intensify their focus on resource development in the Arctic. Other energy issues loom as well, including prospects that Norway may have to scale back power exports this year because of dry weather.

Minerd expects to donate and raise millions of dollars to create a think tank, to be called the Minerd Institution for Arctic Peace and Prosperity. The group will be a forum where issues of peace and economic development in the north can be studied, with solutions “developed in real time,” he said.

The research will also be used to help identify investment opportunities in the Arctic for clients of Guggenheim, which has more than $300 billion under management, and others.

“Even an institution the size of Guggenheim can’t fund $1 trillion of it. So we’re going to need partners, we’re going to need other people,” he said. “We’re not trying to make this an exclusive activity.”

