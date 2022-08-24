(Bloomberg) -- Guggenheim Partners Chief Investment Officer Scott Minerd is warning investors away from junk bonds and stocks because slowing economic growth and higher interest rates likely will produce deeper losses in risk markets.

“CCC and single-B credits, they’re the most vulnerable in a downturn, and I wouldn’t be putting money toward them,” Minerd said in a telephone interview. “People have views on high-yield that are too rosy. They’re just like stocks.”

While the S&P 500 Index was down as much as 20% this year, stocks have rallied since mid-June to cut 2022’s loss to more than 13%. Junk bonds, too, staged a partial recovery.

Much of the optimism is based on a perception that the Federal Reserve will pause its rate-hike regime so as not to tip the US economy into recession. The central bank already has raised rates four times this year to 2.5% from near zero to combat inflation.

“There’s a very high probability we’re currently in a recession,” Minerd said in the interview. “If the Fed is to have a window where it can pause and not raise rates, that will be supportive for credit, and the economic downturn won’t be as severe as it would be if they keep raising rates. They’re going to raise rates at this next meeting.”

In a letter to clients dated Aug. 24, the closely followed investor said financial markets already are pricing in that the Fed will raise lending rates to 3.5% by the end of the year, causing distress to emerge among floating-rate borrowers. Minerd also sees consumer demand weakening and further profit declines for retail, durable goods and other sectors.

“Downgraded earnings forecasts, negative ratings migration, scarcity in new financing, and a rising number of distressed issuers may sound like a death sentence for credit markets,” he wrote in the letter.

However, he wrote, “there is always a balancing act between valuations, credit fundamentals, and market volatility, and it is difficult to overlook attractive value in credit currently: Credit spreads are at their widest levels since mid-2020.”

Minerd is focusing more on investment grade credits that are trading cheaply, he said in the interview.

In the past, “many regretfully missed out on the opportunity,” Minerd wrote, adding that Guggenheim is picking select assets in areas like the consumer cyclical industry that investors tend to avoid in a downturn. “We would advise credit investors in today’s market to be prudent and not make the same mistake.”

Minerd also said Wall Street analysts are too rosy on profit outlooks and that a recession will cause forecasts to be slashed.

“We think analysts are being too sanguine in expecting a soft landing considering how much the Fed needs to depress demand to get inflation back to their 2% target,” he wrote.

