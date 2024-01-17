(Bloomberg) -- Regional banks are facing risks that will limit their lending ability, according to the chief investment officer of Guggenheim Partners Investment Management.

“I’m very concerned about the regional banks,” Anne Walsh said in a Bloomberg Television interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos. “They’ve got several risks happening at this point in time. They’ve got commercial real estate and a refinancing wall in that space and a refinancing wall in their commercial and industrial loans”

Regional banks came into focus in 2023 following the collapse of lenders including Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank. US banks held about $2.7 trillion in commercial real estate debt at the end of the third quarter of 2023, according to the report by analysts from the University of Southern California, Northwestern University, Columbia University and Stanford University.

“The capacity that they’re going to have to lend is going to be very limited,” she said.

Walsh joined Guggenheim in 2007. She took over as CIO of the firm, which manages more than $300 billion in assets including for institutional investors, at the end of 2022.

