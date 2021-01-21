7h ago
Guide to 2021, Fed Inflation Boost, ECB Rate Decision: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your Thursday started:
- Here’s a guide to the world in 2021, where the outlook is starting to brighten, but the economy still needs a shot in the arm
- Every new sign that U.S. financial markets finally see some inflation in the pipeline is another piece of good news for the Federal Reserve
- European Central Bank officials will confront a frustrating outlook when they hold their first policy meeting of the year on Thursday, as stricter lockdowns and a slow vaccine rollout across the region threaten to leave the economy jammed up for months on end
- Even the world’s most egalitarian region is grappling with a rising gap between rich and poor
- The Bank of Japan left its main policy unchanged after forecasting the economy will regain more lost growth than previously thought once it starts to recover from the current state of emergency
- Meanwhile, Norway’s central bank may raise its main interest rate as early as this year, well ahead of peers, after economists found hints in its latest statement pointing to a more upbeat assessment of the future.
- The latest episode of Stephanomics offers a sneak preview of what to expect from new Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.