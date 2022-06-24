(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank has clearly signaled its commitment to hike interest rates by a quarter point next month, Vice President Luis de Guindos said, pushing back against investor speculation that the step will need to be larger.

“The communication is firm,” Guindos told a UBS panel Friday in response to a question on whether a 50 basis-point hike is possible. “What happens later on we will see in September and it will depend on the outlook.”

The Spanish official also argued that a tool to help prevent an unwarranted widening of spreads among euro members’ borrowing costs could “liberate” monetary policy to “really focus on fighting inflation.”

The ECB Governing Council held an emergency meeting last week after it announced plans to hike rates twice in the coming quarter, prompting a sell-off in Italian bonds. Officials committed to using reinvestments of their pandemic bond-buying program as a first line of defense against any market tensions, and are studying a crisis tool to protect the integrity of the euro.

