(Bloomberg) -- Guinea military junta leader Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya named civil society activist Dansa Kourouma speaker of the national transitional council, state-owned Radio Television Guineenne reported late Saturday.

Kourouma, head of the oldest and largest group of civil society organizations, will lead the 81-seat council. The council includes representatives of political parties who were also appointed by presidential decree, according to the Conakry-based broadcaster.

Maimouna Youmbouno and Elhadj Seny Facinet Sylla were named first vice-president and second vice-president respectively of the institution, known by its French acronym CNT, the report said.

