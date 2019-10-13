(Bloomberg) -- Guinea security forces arrested several civil society leaders ahead of protests against a planned constitutional review that many fear would pave the way for President Alpha Conde to extend his time in power.

Among those arrested was Abdourahmane Sanoh, the coordinator of the National Front for the Defense of the Constitution -- a coalition of opposition parties, trade unions and civil society groups -- Mohamed Traore, a lawyer for the group, said Sunday.

Government spokesman Aboubacar Sylla didn’t immediately answer calls seeking comment.

Conde, 81, asked his government last month to start consultations on possible amendments to the constitution, sparking concerns that he could seek to stand for a third term in elections next year.

The civil society leaders had gathered at Sanoh’s house and were heading to a meeting with the media when they were detained by security forces.

The group has called for mining companies, banks, factories and filling stations to remain closed on Monday, the date of the scheduled protest. Guinea’s army chief of staff, Namory Toure, has also ordered soldiers to remain in their barracks to prevent violence.

Conde is nearing the end of the two five-year terms currently allowed by law. He was first elected in 2010 in the country’s first democratic transition of power since independence from France in 1958.

