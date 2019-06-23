(Bloomberg) -- Guinea-Bissau President Jose Mario Vaz has named a new prime minister, paving the way for the creation of a new government after months of political bickering that paralyzed the West African nation.

Vaz accepted the nomination of Aristides Gomes, who acted as prime minister until the March 10 legislative elections, by the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde, known as PAIGC, according to a statement released by his office on Saturday.

Earlier this week, he rejected the PAIGC’s previous nominee, Domingos Simoes Pereira, the head of the party and former prime minister, for the post.

Since he took office in 2014, Vaz has been embroiled in a power struggle with the PAIGC, his own party, firing six prime ministers and rekindling fears of political violence in what is considered a key entry point for cocaine smuggled into Europe from South America.

Vaz has decreed that presidential elections be held on Nov. 24.

