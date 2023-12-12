(Bloomberg) -- Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo reappointed Geraldo Martins as prime minister after dissolving the cabinet following a foiled coup.

The announcement was made in a statement by Fernando Delfim da Silva, Embalo’s political adviser, on Tuesday. He didn’t say when the cabinet would be named.

Gunfire erupted between the Presidential Palace Battalion and an elite military division known as the National Guard in the capital, Bissau, late on Nov. 30. Embalo later called the incident an attempted coup and moved to dissolve parliament.

It was the second takeover attempt in almost two years on the government of the former army general who came to power in a 2019 runoff vote victory, which his opponent contested.

