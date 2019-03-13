(Bloomberg) -- Guinea-Bissau’s divided ruling party won most seats in a long-delayed legislative vote on March 10 that stoked a protracted political crisis in the West African nation.

The African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde, known as the PAIGC and formed as a moment to fight Portuguese colonizers in the 1960s, won 47 of the 102 seats in the National Popular Assembly, according to results published by the National Electoral Commission on Wednesday.

The PAIGC has agreed to form a coalition with three other movements for an absolute majority of the seats, lawmaker Suzi Barbosa said in a text message.

President Jose Mario Vaz is embroiled in a power struggle with the PAIGC, his own party, a feud which paralyzed the assembly for nearly two years until 2018. Vaz, a 61-year-old businessman, has fired six prime ministers since he took power in 2014 over disagreements on how to manage foreign aid.

Instability has wracked the West African nation since independence in 1974, and no president has finished his term since the first multi-party elections in 1994. A presidential election is expected to be held later this year.

The political deadlock has raised fears criminal groups could return in force to the poor country that just over a decade ago become a transit hub for cocaine smuggled from South America to Europe. Last weekend, police seized nearly 800 kilograms of cocaine hidden in a fish truck, the country’s biggest ever drug bust.

More than 760,000 voters were expected to cast their ballots in the election contested by 21 parties. First scheduled for November after the Economic Community of West African States intervened in the dispute between Vaz and his party, the vote was postponed following delays in voter registration and claims of fraud.

