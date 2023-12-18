(Bloomberg) -- Guinea asked public offices and companies to remain shut on Monday in the capital, Conakry, after the main fuel depot exploded in the business district of Kaloum, where the presidency is also located.

“Schools and all services are also closed, except for emergency services,” the government said in an emailed statement. Findings from an ongoing investigation to determine the causes will be made known, it said.

The oil depot is near the port and the main prison, where prisoners attempted to escape last month. Former dictator Moussa Dadis Camara was among the jail breakers who were later recaptured and returned to their cells.

Guinea is among the world’s top producers of bauxite, a raw material used to produce aluminum. The country also has the world’s largest untapped deposit of iron ore, which companies including Rio Tinto Plc are looking to exploit.

The country has been ruled since September 2021 by President Mamadi Doumbouya, an army colonel who seized power in a military coup that year.

