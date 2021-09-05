(Bloomberg) -- Soldiers armed with automatic weapons are on the streets in the neighbourhood of Guinea’s capital Conakry where the presidential palace is located after heavy gunfire was heard, witnesses said.

Gunfire broke out at about 8 a.m. local time in the Kaloum area. Firing was heard in several other neighborhoods, residents of the West African country reported.

“Heavily armed pickups are parked at intersections,” Mohamed Morgan, a Conakry citizen living in Kaloum, said by phone. “Everyone is home and the shots are getting louder.”

“The situation is under control,” Naby Youssouf Kiridi Bangoura, secretary general to the presidency, said later. “We will make more comments soon.”

Foreign embassies advised their nationals not to venture out.

“Fights around the presidency, stay at home,” the Belgian embassy said in a text message.

President Alpha Conde was sworn in last December for a third term in office, vowing to fight corruption in the world’s biggest bauxite exporter.

