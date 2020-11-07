(Bloomberg) -- Guinea’s Constitutional Court on Saturday confirmed last month’s election of President Alpha Conde, declaring that the vote was regular.

Conde will be sworn in after he won 59.5% of the vote, the head of the court, Mohamed Lamine Bangoura, said in the ruling.

The court received four requests seeking a partial or total annulment of the initial results of the election in the mineral-rich West African country. Opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo claimed that the voting was marred by irregularities such as ballot-box stuffing. Diallo, the former prime minister, garnered 33.5% of the vote.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.