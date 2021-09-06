(Bloomberg) -- The leaders of a military coup in Guinea will meet members of the nation’s ousted cabinet on Monday to discuss a transition of power.

The meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. in the capital, Conakry, according to a statement signed by the coup leader, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, that was read on state television on Sunday night. He ordered that the secretary-generals of Guinea’s ministries take over the role of ministers, and that governors of Guinea’s regions be replaced by military commanders.

Special forces led by Doumbouya seized power on Sunday after detaining President Alpha Conde. The 83-year-old leader has so far resisted pressure to resign, according to two people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because they aren’t authorized to speak to the media.

Doumbouya will present himself as the leader of the transition, the people said.

A curfew is in place and there were no signs of unrest in the capital, Conakry, overnight in response to the military takeover.

