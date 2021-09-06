(Bloomberg) -- Guinea’s bauxite exports, which were on pace to rise to a record this year, are at risk of being hit by an attempted coup in the West African nation that may affect production. The country has the world’s biggest proven reserves of the feedstock used to make alumina and has been building infrastructure to boost shipments. Earlier this year it completed a $1 billion railway linking new blocks to an export terminal, and overseas sales have risen 11% through the first half of 2021.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.