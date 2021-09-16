(Bloomberg) --

Guinea declared an end to an outbreak of Marburg fever, as it continues to search for the origin of a case reported last month.

After six weeks of surveillance of 173 people who had contact with a person who died from the disease, no suspect cases were found, Health Ministry Secretary-General Sekou Conde said in a statement Thursday. An awareness campaign is continuing to ensure the public takes precautionary measures against contracting the illness, he said.

Guinea announced its first case of the hemorrhagic virus on Aug. 2 in the southern district of Gueckedou. An ecological survey of bats that began Aug. 25 is still underway to help the nation clarify the origin of the outbreak, Conde said.

