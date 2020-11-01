(Bloomberg) --

Guinea’s main opposition UFDG party lodged a complaint with the constitutional court on Sunday as it seeks to overturn the result of last month’s election won by President Alpha Conde.

“We hope that justice will be served and that our client’s victory will be confirmed in the light of the irrefutable evidence that supports our request,” said Alseny Aissata Diallo, a lawyer for opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo.

Diallo, the West African nation’s former prime minister, had claimed an early victory for the Oct. 18 vote based on the figures his party, the Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea, said it gathered from polling stations. Guinea’s Electoral Commission declared the 82-year-old Conde winner of the election after he garnered 59% of the vote against Diallo’s 33%.

While the vote was largely peaceful, the post-election period has been marred by violence as supporters of the opposition clashed with security forces in Conakry, Guinea’s capital. At least 20 people were killed in protests that followed Diallo’s announcement that he had won the vote, according to the government.

Conde’s re-election in the mineral-rich country may spell stability for Russian and Chinese companies that have invested heavily to extract abundant iron-ore and bauxite reserves. Russian aluminum producer United Co. Rusal operates three Guinean subsidiaries. Guinea is home to Simandou, the world’s largest undeveloped iron-ore deposit.

