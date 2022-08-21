(Bloomberg) --

Guinea’s ruling junta leader Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya revamped his cabinet ahead of the first anniversary of the Sept. 5 putsch that overthrew former president Alpha Conde.

Doumbouya confirmed acting Prime Minister Bernard Goumou as the new prime minister, Radio Television Guineenne said Saturday, citing a decree from his office. Goumou replaces Mohamed Beavogui, who was unavailable because of health reasons, the state-owned broadcaster said, without providing more details.

The cabinet reshuffle comes as the military junta faces opposition protests in the West African nation.

Budget Minister Moussa Cisse will take the economy, finance and planning portfolio, while Lancine Conde, who was in charge of the finance ministry, will become the budget minister, RTG said. Rose Pola Pricemou was named Minister of Industry, Commerce and Small and Medium Enterprises, replacing Goumou.

Tax administration official Aly Seydouba Soumah was appointed as minister of energy, hydraulics and hydrocarbons, replacing Ibrahima Abe Sylla. Previously minister of town planning and housing, Ousmane Gaoual Diallo becomes minister of post, telecommunications and digital economy.

(Updates with details throughout)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.