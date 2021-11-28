(Bloomberg) -- Guinea’s Interim President Col. Mamadi Doumbouya appointed Mohamed Lamine Sy Savane as secretary general of the Ministry of Mines and Geology, state-broadcaster Radio Television Guineenne said late Saturday.

Savane previously served as managing director of the ministry’s mining promotion and development center, RTG said citing a decree from the presidency.

Guinea is the world’s top producer of bauxite and also has large reserves of iron ore. Doumbouya, who spearheaded the coup that toppled former President Alpha Conde, has moved to verhaul of all mining contracts, signaling Guinea is keen to revamp a sector that’s been the lifeblood of its economy.

Doumbouya has also taken personal interest in the industry by moving the state mining company, Societe Guineenne du Patrimoine Minier, or Soguipami, from the mining ministry and back to the presidency.

