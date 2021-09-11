(Bloomberg) -- Guinea’s coup leader Mamady Doumbouya said he will meet socio-economic and political officials of the West African country as part of the transition after seizing power a week ago.

The meetings will start Sept. 14 with leaders of political parties and religious groups, before they are extended to civil society organizations and representatives of diplomatic missions in the country, according to the army colonel.

Doumbouya said he will meet leaders of mining companies on Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., according to a statement read Saturday on state broadcaster Radio Television Guineenne. Sessions with banks and insurance companies, as well as trade unions, will follow on Sept. 17, he added.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.