(Bloomberg) -- A military junta that seized power in Guinea on Sunday reopened air routes, and ordered members of a presidential security unit to confine themselves to a barracks outside Conakry, the capital.

“All airlines can resume their activity subject to submitting to the relevant administrative procedure,” coup leader Colonel Mamady Doumbouya said in a statement read out on state-owned Radio Television Guineenne on Monday.

