Guinea Military Junta Reopens Air Routes After Coup
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A military junta that seized power in Guinea on Sunday reopened air routes, and ordered members of a presidential security unit to confine themselves to a barracks outside Conakry, the capital.
“All airlines can resume their activity subject to submitting to the relevant administrative procedure,” coup leader Colonel Mamady Doumbouya said in a statement read out on state-owned Radio Television Guineenne on Monday.
