(Bloomberg) -- The fuel-depot explosion in Guinea’s capital this month will curb the West African nation’s economic expansion and stoke price growth, central bank Governor Karamo Kaba said.

The disruption to transportation and business from the Dec. 17 blast at the main fuel depot in Conakry could take 0.7 percentage point off economic growth, Kaba said in a speech on the bank’s website.

In terms of consumer prices, “annual inflation may be above 10% in December, compared with a forecast of less than 5%” for the period, he said.

Guinea is among the world’s top producers of bauxite, a raw material used to produce aluminum.

