(Bloomberg) -- At least one person was shot dead in Guinea’s southern city of N’Zerekore when police clashed with crowds protesting against a constitutional amendment that may allow President Alpha Conde to run for another term in 2020.

Eleven others were injured including a police officer, the Security and Civil Protection Ministry said late on Friday in a statement, adding that it was opening an investigation into the clashes.

Opposition and civil society groups have opposed any constitutional revision that could allow Conde, 81, to run for another presidential term once his time in office expires next year. The West African nation holds the world’s largest reserves of bauxite, the main ore of aluminum.

