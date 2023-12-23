(Bloomberg) -- Guinean authorities authorized a gradual resumption of gasoline distribution after a five-day ban following a blast at the main fuel depot in the capital Conakry.

The sale of gasoline throughout the country is limited to 25 liters for vehicles and 5 liters for motorcycles, the government said in an emailed statement.

Sales of fuel in cans is prohibited, according to the statement. Diesel distribution, which was already authorized, is subject to the same conditions.

Read more: Guinea Fuel Depot Blast Kills 14, Halts Business in Capital

The explosion at the fuel depot on Dec. 17 left 23 dead and 285 injured and halted businesses across the country due to the shortage that followed.

Guinea is among the world’s biggest producers of bauxite, a raw material used to produce aluminum. The West African nation also has the world’s largest untapped deposit of iron ore, which companies including Rio Tinto Plc are looking to develop.

--With assistance from Katarina Hoije.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.