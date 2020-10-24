Guinea’s Conde Re-elected as President, Winning 59% of the Vote

(Bloomberg) -- Guinean President Alpha Conde won the West African country’s Oct. 18 presidential election, the electoral commission said.

Conde won 59% of the vote, while his main challenger Cellou Dalein Diallo garnered 33%, Kabinet Cisse, head of the commission, said in a speech from the capital, Conakry, on Saturday.

Protests erupted following the election as early results showed the president was set to win a third term. Guinea’s government ordered the army to end them.

The 82-year-old Conde’s re-election spells stability for Russian and Chinese companies that have invested heavily to extract abundant iron-ore and bauxite reserves. The Russian aluminum producer United Co. Rusal operates three Guinean subsidiaries. The country is home to Simandou, the world’s largest undeveloped iron-ore deposit.

