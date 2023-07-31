(Bloomberg) -- Guinea’s ruling junta, which toppled President Alpha Conde in a 2021 coup, said it backs the soldiers who seized power last week in Niger.

The junta, known as the CNRD, is convinced that the new authorities will make every effort to guarantee stability and harmony in Niger and in the sub-region, the chief of defense staff, General Ibrahima Sory Bangoura, said in a statement.

The support comes after West Africa’s regional economic bloc said it may use military force to remove the Niger coup leader.

Sanctions and military force “cannot be a solution to the current problem,” Bangoura said. “Therefore, the CNRD refrains from applying these illegitimate and inhuman sanctions against the brotherly people and the Nigerien authorities.”

